Charisma (1999)

A seasoned detective is called in to rescue a politician held hostage by a lunatic. In a brief moment of uncertainty, he misses the chance for action. Leaving his job and family without explanation, he makes his way to a mountain forest, encountering a peculiar tree called Charisma.

Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Koji Yakusho, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Ren Osugi, Yoriko Dōguchi, Yutaka Matsushige, Akira Otaka, Sachiko Meguro, Masahiro Toda, Yoji Tanaka, Jun Yoshida, Setchin Kawaya, Kagetora Miura, Ziko Uchiyama, Shigeo Ôsako, Masayuki Shionoya, Jun Fubuki, Kôichi Imamura, Atsushi Nishida, Masaaki Nagata, Kagetora Miura, Shûhô Miyashita

