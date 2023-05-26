IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 442 users

Century of the Dragon (1999)

Rookie policeman Shing (Louis Koo) grapples with right and wrong in this action-packed story about Hong Kong gangsters. Assigned to go undercover, Shing is so successful in playing the part of a gang member that he becomes right-hand man to gang leader Fei Ling (Andy Lau). Shing comes to respect Fei Ling and question his original motives, but the troubled cop must make a crucial decision before rival gangs and impatient cops move in for the kill.

Clarence Yiu-leung Fok

Andy Lau, Louis Koo, Patrick Tam, Anthony Wong, Suki Kwan, Lawrence Lau Sek-Yin, Pau Hei-Ching, Frankie Ng, Lee Siu-Kei, Eric Wan, Joey Meng, Lung Fong, Joe Lee Yiu-Ming, Chung Yeung, Lee Ka-Ting

tt0219887