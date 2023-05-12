IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 1,043 users

Caught Up (1998)

Daryl gets out of jail after 5 years. His mother has died, his girlfriend is married, and he can’t find a job. His new girlfriend Vanessa, whom he meets when a gunman opens fire on them, gets him a job as a car driver. Hitmen are still after them, and Vanessa tells Daryl that this is her former lover Ahmad who wants revenge.

Darin Scott

Bokeem Woodbine, Cynda Williams, Damon Saleem, Clifton Powell, Tony Todd, Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Jeffrey Combs, Michael Clarke Duncan, Basil Wallace

