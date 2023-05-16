  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Germany

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

320

users

Diterbitkan

21 April 2017

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Bunch of Kunst – A Film About Sleaford Mods (2017)

Documentary following British punk duo Sleaford Mods on their two year journey from Nottingham bedroom recording sessions to chart success
Christine Franz
Jason Williamson, Andrew Fearn, Steve Underwood, Claire Herron Williamson, Iggy Pop, Geoff Travis, Neil Barnes, Steve ‘Ignorant’ Williams, JB Barrington, Brian Williamson, Maxine Peake

Diterbitkan

Mei 16, 2023 1:31 pm

Durasi

