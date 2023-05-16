Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Bunch of Kunst – A Film About Sleaford Mods (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Andrew Fearn,
Brian Williamson,
Claire Herron Williamson,
Geoff Travis,
Iggy Pop,
Jason Williamson,
JB Barrington,
Maxine Peake,
Neil Barnes,
Steve 'Ignorant' Williams
Sutradara
Christine Franz
Genre
Biography,
Documentary,
Music
IMDb
7.4/
10from
320users
Diterbitkan
21 April 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Bunch of Kunst – A Film About Sleaford Mods (2017)
Documentary following British punk duo Sleaford Mods on their two year journey from Nottingham bedroom recording sessions to chart success
Christine Franz
Jason Williamson, Andrew Fearn, Steve Underwood, Claire Herron Williamson, Iggy Pop, Geoff Travis, Neil Barnes, Steve ‘Ignorant’ Williams, JB Barrington, Brian Williamson, Maxine Peake
tt6520634