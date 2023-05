IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 8 users

Breakout (2023)

Having taken control of a maximum security prison, a criminal mastermind faces off against a retired Black Ops agent who had been visiting his incarcerated son.

Brandon Slagle

Kristos Andrews, Louis Mandylor, Tom Sizemore, Brian Krause, Noel Gugliemi, Isaac C. Singleton Jr., Frankie Cullen, Daniielle Alexis

tt16154506