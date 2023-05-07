IMDb 4.9 / 10 from 213 users

Diterbitkan 12 October 2018

Oleh mamat

Boyfriend’s Deceit (2018)

Annie is pulled over by police for a traffic violation while she is driving her boyfriend’s car. When the police discover a bloody knife in the back of the car, she has to find what is really going on before she is wrongly accused of a murder.

Brian Brough

Emily Rose, John Shea, Brad Johnson, Mason D. Davis, Gabe Casdorph, Yolanda Wood, Channon Voyce, Fatima Reedy, David Cleveland Brown, Nick Diaz, Eric Wood, Gavin Bentley, Jeff Thomas, Jaci Twiss, Bailey Heesch, Robert Milo Andrus, Jihae Song, Dan Fowlks

tt8515802