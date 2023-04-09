Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Bloodlines (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
New Zealand
Bintang film
Andre King,
Anoushka Klaus,
Ashley Williams,
Chris Bailey,
Craig Hall,
Damien Avery,
Dan Broad,
Dan Veint,
David Stott,
Fasitua Amosa
Sutradara
Peter Burger
Genre
Biography
IMDb
6.3/
10from
471users
Diterbitkan
31 August 2010
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Bloodlines (2010)
In 1999, South African emigrant psychiatrist Colin Bouwer murdered his wife in what he thought was an undetectable manner. He was not counting on the skills and tenacity of New Zealand police and his colleagues in the medical profession.
Peter Burger
Mark Mitchinson, Nathalie Boltt, Craig Hall, Will Hall, Madeleine Lynch, Ashley Williams, Dan Veint, Ingrid Park, Roy Ward, John Landreth, Andre King, Tania Anderson, Damien Avery, Phil Peleton, Gina Verala, Hera Dunleavy, Serena Cotton, Geoff Houtman, Chris Bailey, Helen Medlyn, Katherine Kennard, David Stott, Fasitua Amosa, Sarah Valentine, Anoushka Klaus, Dan Broad, Phil Brown
tt1703927