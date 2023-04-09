IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 471 users

Diterbitkan 31 August 2010

Oleh mamat

Bloodlines (2010)

In 1999, South African emigrant psychiatrist Colin Bouwer murdered his wife in what he thought was an undetectable manner. He was not counting on the skills and tenacity of New Zealand police and his colleagues in the medical profession.

Peter Burger

Mark Mitchinson, Nathalie Boltt, Craig Hall, Will Hall, Madeleine Lynch, Ashley Williams, Dan Veint, Ingrid Park, Roy Ward, John Landreth, Andre King, Tania Anderson, Damien Avery, Phil Peleton, Gina Verala, Hera Dunleavy, Serena Cotton, Geoff Houtman, Chris Bailey, Helen Medlyn, Katherine Kennard, David Stott, Fasitua Amosa, Sarah Valentine, Anoushka Klaus, Dan Broad, Phil Brown

tt1703927