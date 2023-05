IMDb 3.9 / 10 from 1,072 users

Diterbitkan 01 October 1980

Oleh mamat

Bloodeaters (1980)

After drug crops are sprayed with a chemical by a passing airplane, the growers of the crop are poisoned by the chemical and turn into zombie-like mutants.

Charles McCrann

Charles McCrann, Beverly Shapiro, Dennis Helfend, Kevin Hanlon, Judith Brown, Pat Kellis, Roger Miles, Phillip Garfinkel, Bob Larson, Hariet Miller, Paul Haskin, John Amplas, Dennis Graber, Debra O’Leary

tt0080448