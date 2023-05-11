  1. Home
  Blood Relative (2012)

WEBRip

8.5

10

54

15 November 2012

Synopsis

Blood Relative (2012)

Proving that India’s heroes aren’t just in Bollywood, Blood Relative follows the remarkable story of an activist fighting to save two young adults who are dying from the blood disease thalassemia. Suffering stunted growth and lacking access to medication, they remain trapped in the bodies of children. Chronicling one man’s battle, the film exposes modern India”s broken healthcare system.
Nimisha Mukerji
Vinay Shetty

Mei 11, 2023 2:18 pm

