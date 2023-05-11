IMDb 8.5 / 10 from 54 users

Diterbitkan 15 November 2012

Oleh mamat

Blood Relative (2012)

Proving that India’s heroes aren’t just in Bollywood, Blood Relative follows the remarkable story of an activist fighting to save two young adults who are dying from the blood disease thalassemia. Suffering stunted growth and lacking access to medication, they remain trapped in the bodies of children. Chronicling one man’s battle, the film exposes modern India”s broken healthcare system.

Nimisha Mukerji

Vinay Shetty

tt2302551