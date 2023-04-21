Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Blood Karma (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Viet Nam
Bintang film
Công Ninh,
Hữu Tài,
Kim Xuan,
Lê Thiện,
Phạm Huỳnh Hữu Tài,
Phạm Minh Hữu Tiến
Sutradara
Nguyễn Minh Chung,
Phạm Minh Hữu Tiến
Genre
Drama
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
25 November 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Blood Karma (2022)
The film tells about the tragedy of the Vuong Dinh family, where the head of the family often uses magic charms to control the members. The mother, because of the patriarchal habit, respects men and despises women, and is ready for her son without any tricks. Even though I have to pay the price for my actions, tormented by my sins, but deep inside is still a mother’s sacred maternal love, unconditional love of a mother.
Nguyễn Minh Chung, Phạm Minh Hữu Tiến
Kim Xuân, Phạm Minh Hữu Tiến, Hữu Tài, Lê Thiện, Công Ninh, Phạm Huỳnh Hữu Tài
tt23747380