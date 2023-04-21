  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Viet Nam

Genre

Drama

IMDb

0

/

10

from

0

users

Diterbitkan

25 November 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Blood Karma (2022)

The film tells about the tragedy of the Vuong Dinh family, where the head of the family often uses magic charms to control the members. The mother, because of the patriarchal habit, respects men and despises women, and is ready for her son without any tricks. Even though I have to pay the price for my actions, tormented by my sins, but deep inside is still a mother’s sacred maternal love, unconditional love of a mother.
Nguyễn Minh Chung, Phạm Minh Hữu Tiến
Kim Xuân, Phạm Minh Hữu Tiến, Hữu Tài, Lê Thiện, Công Ninh, Phạm Huỳnh Hữu Tài

Diterbitkan

April 21, 2023 2:34 pm

Durasi

