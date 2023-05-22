IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 1,319 users

Diterbitkan 01 September 1932

Oleh mamat

Blondie of the Follies (1932)

New York City tenement dwelling neighbors Blondie and Lottie are longtime best friends. When Lottie makes the cast of the Follies and moves up in the world, she arranges for Blondie, as well, to join the cast and gain the advantages. But the friendship goes awry when Lottie’s sweetheart, wealthy Larry Belmont, falls for Blondie and she for him.

Edmund Goulding

Marion Davies, Robert Montgomery, Billie Dove, Jimmy Durante, James Gleason, Zasu Pitts, Sidney Toler, Douglass Dumbrille, Sarah Padden, Louise Carter, Clyde Cook, Rocky Twins, Oscar Apfel, George Cooper, Billy Gilbert, Wilbur Mack, C. Montague Shaw, Charles Williams

tt0022700