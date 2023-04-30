Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Blind Love (2005) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Hôryû Nakamura,
Konatsu,
Shôta Kotaki,
Yohta Kawase,
Yutaka Ikejima
Sutradara
Daisuke Gotô
Genre
Romance
IMDb
5.5/
10from
161users
Diterbitkan
12 August 2005
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Blind Love (2005)
The films plot hinges on a bizarre love triangle involving a loser ventriloquist, his assistant & a blind woman – Hikari is blindly (literally) in love with Daisuke, a failing ventriloquist yet when she finally musters up enough courage to meet him face to face and present him with some flowers backstage she mistakes his assistant for him. For some reason Daisuke and his assistant decide to follow through with the mistaken identity farce which leads to some amusing complications, particularly in the bedroom.
Daisuke Gotô
Yutaka Ikejima, Yohta Kawase, Konatsu, Shôta Kotaki, Hôryû Nakamura
tt1294728