IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 161 users

Diterbitkan 12 August 2005

Oleh LIN

Blind Love (2005)

The films plot hinges on a bizarre love triangle involving a loser ventriloquist, his assistant & a blind woman – Hikari is blindly (literally) in love with Daisuke, a failing ventriloquist yet when she finally musters up enough courage to meet him face to face and present him with some flowers backstage she mistakes his assistant for him. For some reason Daisuke and his assistant decide to follow through with the mistaken identity farce which leads to some amusing complications, particularly in the bedroom.

Daisuke Gotô

Yutaka Ikejima, Yohta Kawase, Konatsu, Shôta Kotaki, Hôryû Nakamura

tt1294728