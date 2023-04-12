  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

82

users

Diterbitkan

07 September 2015

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Bletchley Park: Code-breaking’s Forgotten Genius (2015)

Gordon Welchman was one of the original elite codebreakers crucial to the allies defeating the Nazis in World War II. He is the forgotten genius of Bletchley Park.
John Smithson, Russell England
Steven Mackintosh, Brian Deacon, Rosamund Welchman, W. Gordon Welchman, Sinclair McKay, Jimmy Thirsk, Asa Briggs, Jane Fawcett, Tony Comer, John Naughton, John Scarlett, Jennifer Welchman, Robert R. Everett, Eric Ellingson, Larry Hill

Diterbitkan

April 12, 2023 4:03 pm

Durasi

