IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 2,639 users

Diterbitkan 20 April 2007

Oleh mamat

Black Irish (2007)

In South Boston, where Irish roots run deep and Catholic tradition reigns, two brothers face similar hardships but lead far different lives. While older brother Terry descends into drugs and crime, 16-year-old Cole vies to make the state baseball championships – but must struggle to withstand his brother’s destructive influence.

Brad Gann

Michael Angarano, Brendan Gleeson, Melissa Leo, Emily VanCamp, Bates Wilder, Tom Guiry, Michael Rispoli, Francis Capra, Wilson Better, Bonnie Dennison, Joanna Herrington, Kevin Chapman

tt0455915