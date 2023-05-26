IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 450 users

Beyond Words (2018)

A young Polish-born, Berlin-based lawyer working on refugee cases is unexpectedly reunited with his father, who is his only tie left with his homeland.

Urszula Antoniak, Ewelina Rosinska, Stefanie Hamann, Keno Varban

Jakub Gierszał, Andrzej Chyra, Justyna Wasilewska, Philip Wilhelmi, Christian Löber

