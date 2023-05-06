  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Australia

Genre

Horror

IMDb

5.6

/

10

from

208

users

Diterbitkan

11 September 1993

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Three stories of the supernatural are recounted in this anthology. Rick, an Aboriginal boy living near a swamp on Bribie Island, is haunted by an American solider who drowned in quicksand. Ruby and her family live in a house near long-abandoned train tracks, which still carry ghostly apparitions. A landlord has trouble evicting the tenants of an old warehouse: a couple that’s been dead for years
Tracey Moffatt
Lex Marinos, Tracey Moffatt, Riccardo Natoli, Dina Panozzo, Jack Charles, Diana Davidson, Ben Kennedy, Kenneth Avery, Daphne Byers, Lavinia Phillips, Desarae Morgan, Haley McGovern, Jordan Hammond, Greg Stolzenheim, Ken Canning, Imbi Pilt, Benjamin Collard, Ric MacClure, Catherine Wright, Warren Bell, Dom Ferry, Ashley Todd Le May, Andrew Young, Banula Marika, Shaun Sanders, Christine Byers, Pauline McLeod, Colin Saunders, Auriel Andrews, Mawuyul Yanthalawuy, Cecil Parkee, Les Foxcroft, Karen Saunders, Janet Gaulton, Patsy Geebung, Caroline Lawton, Mary Murray, Jane Turnbull, Pinau Ghee, Patricia Handy, Debai Baira, John Conomos, Kee Chan, Luke Roberts, Midiana Daniels, Joseva Ratu, Benjamin Moffatt, Flyn Cuthbertson, Jimmy Gagai, Elijah Figarski, Pensio Gella, Aris Atonious, Russell Page

Durasi

