Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Alistair Abell,
Andrew Francis,
Ashleigh Ball,
Barbara Tyson,
Bethany Brown,
Brittney Irvin,
Garry Chalk,
Jennifer Cameron,
Jonathan Holmes,
Kathleen Barr
Sutradara
William Lau
IMDb
6.1/
10from
1,426users
Diterbitkan
22 February 2012
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Barbie in A Mermaid Tale 2 (2012)
Surf’s up for Barbie as she returns as Merliah, the fun and fashionable surfing champion who’s also a magical mermaid princess! In this exciting sea-quel, Merliah makes a splash when she heads to Australia for the ultimate surfing competition. When the evil mermaid Eris escapes from her whirlpool with plans to take over the throne of Oceana, Merliah and her sea friends dive in to stop her. It’s a fresh new adventure where Merliah learns that anything is possible and she really can have the best of both worlds!
William Lau
Kelly Sheridan, Ashleigh Ball, Kathleen Barr, Nicole Oliver, Nakia Burrise, Maryke Hendrikse, Garry Chalk, Tabitha St. Germain, Alistair Abell, Jonathan Holmes, Kelly Metzger, Andrew Francis, Barbara Tyson, Kira Tozer, Bethany Brown, Brittney Irvin, Peter Mel, Jennifer Cameron
tt2197823