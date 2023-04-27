IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 1,426 users

Barbie in A Mermaid Tale 2 (2012)

Surf’s up for Barbie as she returns as Merliah, the fun and fashionable surfing champion who’s also a magical mermaid princess! In this exciting sea-quel, Merliah makes a splash when she heads to Australia for the ultimate surfing competition. When the evil mermaid Eris escapes from her whirlpool with plans to take over the throne of Oceana, Merliah and her sea friends dive in to stop her. It’s a fresh new adventure where Merliah learns that anything is possible and she really can have the best of both worlds!

