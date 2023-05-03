IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 125 users

Diterbitkan 16 December 2022

AWAKE (2022)

Eiichi wanted to become a top shogi player and attended a shogi player training center run by the Japan Shogi Association. At the training center, he could not beat Riku, who is extremely talented in the game, and Eiichi eventually gave up on becoming a shogi player. To live a more normal life, he enrolled in a university. Because he spent most of his time playing shogi, he has a hard time adjusting to campus life. He does not have any friends at school. One day, Eiichi comes across an AI based shogi computer program. The computer program is more creative and stronger than he expected. This piques Eiichi interest in computer programming, specifically for shogi games. He visits an AI research club and meets senior student Isono. He learns about computer programming from Isono and makes a new goal for himself. Eicchi now wants to write a top shogi computer program. A few years later, Eiichi wins a computer shogi competition. He receives a request to play against Riku.

Atsuhiro Yamada

Ryo Yoshizawa, Ryuya Wakaba, Motoki Ochiai, Kanichiro Sato, Fumika Baba, Jyunya Kawashima, Tasuku Nagaoka, Kanna Moriya, Masatoshi Nakamura

tt13292444