IMDb 8.1 / 10 from 98 users

Diterbitkan 11 April 2018

Oleh mamat

Auto de Resistência (2018)

A documentary about the Rio de Janeiro police killings praticed as so-called “self-defense acts”.

The film follows people who deal with those deaths in their daily lives, showing how Brazil’s Federal Government deals with these cases, from the police investigations to the courtrooms.

Lula Carvalho, Natasha Neri

Marcelo Freixo, Marielle Franco, Flávio Bolsonaro

tt8800806