  3. Auto de Resistência (2018)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Brazil

IMDb

8.1

/

10

from

98

users

Diterbitkan

11 April 2018

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Auto de Resistência (2018)

A documentary about the Rio de Janeiro police killings praticed as so-called “self-defense acts”.
The film follows people who deal with those deaths in their daily lives, showing how Brazil’s Federal Government deals with these cases, from the police investigations to the courtrooms.
Lula Carvalho, Natasha Neri
Marcelo Freixo, Marielle Franco, Flávio Bolsonaro

Diterbitkan

Mei 5, 2023 11:29 am

Durasi

