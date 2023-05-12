Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Attack of the Giant Leeches (1959) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Bruno VeSota,
Dan White,
Gene Roth,
George Cisar,
Jan Shepard,
Joseph Hamilton,
Ken Clark,
Michael Emmet,
Tyler McVey,
Walter Kelly
Sutradara
Bernard L. Kowalski
IMDb
3.7/
10from
4,657users
Diterbitkan
01 October 1959
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Attack of the Giant Leeches (1959)
A backwoods game warden and a local doctor discover that giant leeches are responsible for disappearances and deaths in a local swamp, but the local police don’t believe them.
Bernard L. Kowalski
Ken Clark, Jan Shepard, Tyler McVey, Bruno VeSota, Yvette Vickers, Michael Emmet, Gene Roth, Dan White, Joseph Hamilton, George Cisar, Walter Kelly
tt0053611