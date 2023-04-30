IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 156 users

Diterbitkan 24 February 2023

Oleh LIN

Assassin Club (2023)

In this world of contract killers, Morgan Gaines is the best of the best. When Morgan is hired to kill six people around the world, he soon discovers all the targets are also assassins unknowingly hired to kill each other.

Camille Delamarre

Henry Golding, Daniela Melchior, Sam Neill, Noomi Rapace, Claudio Del Falco, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Alessia Alciati, Bruno Bilotta, Sheena Hao, Rinat Khismatouline, G-Max, Anastasia Doaga, Gianluca Bottoni

tt7720142