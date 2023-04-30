Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Assassin Club (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Alessia Alciati,
Anastasia Doaga,
Bruno Bilotta,
Claudio Del Falco,
Daniela Melchior,
G. Max,
Gianluca Bottoni,
Henry Golding,
Jimmy Jean-Louis,
Noomi Rapace
Sutradara
Camille Delamarre
IMDb
5.7/
10from
156users
Diterbitkan
24 February 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Assassin Club (2023)
In this world of contract killers, Morgan Gaines is the best of the best. When Morgan is hired to kill six people around the world, he soon discovers all the targets are also assassins unknowingly hired to kill each other.
Camille Delamarre
Henry Golding, Daniela Melchior, Sam Neill, Noomi Rapace, Claudio Del Falco, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Alessia Alciati, Bruno Bilotta, Sheena Hao, Rinat Khismatouline, G-Max, Anastasia Doaga, Gianluca Bottoni
tt7720142