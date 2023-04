IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 92 users

A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission Impawsible (2018)

In this sequel, the super intelligent artificial robotronic dog, Archie, befriends Gregory, a young boy who is the son of a carnival owner. Gregory is concerned that someone has been stealing from the carnival and enlists his new friend to help find the culprit.

Robin Dunne

Michael J. Fox, Sara Canning, Robin Dunne, Farrah Aviva, Matty Finochio, Christina Sicoli, David Milchard, Will Allen Mitchell, Brandon Ludwig, Sheldon Bergstrom, Arcade Riley, Devon Oman

