15 February 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne and Hank Pym, and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang, find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.
Peyton Reed, Jo Beckett, Dan DeLeeuw
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Corey Stoll, Bill Murray, William Jackson Harper, David Dastmalchian, Jamie Andrew Cutler, Katy O’Brian, Mark Weinman, Randall Park, Ross Mullan, Tom Clark, Leon Cooke, Nathan Blees, Durassie Kiangangu, Liran Nathan, Sam Symons, Grahame Fox, Nicola Peluso, Harrison Daniels, Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana, Russell Balogh, Leonardo Taiwo, Osian Roberts, Lucas Gerstel, Mia Gerstel, Tracy Jeffrey, Dinah Jeffrey, Judy Jeffrey, John Nayagam, Greta Nayagam, Cathy Chan, Adam Sai, Jamie Sai, Jakari Fraser, Patricia Belcher, Mark Oliver Everett, Ruben Rabasa, Melanie Garcia, Gregg Turkington, Sierra Katow, Ryan Bergara, Marielle Scott, Jake Millgard, Dey Young, Briza Covarrubias, Tess Aubert, David J. Castillo, Sir Cornwell, Alan Heitz, Esther McAuley, Aisling Maria Andreica, Milton Lopes, Roger Craig Smith, Matthew Wood, Loveday Smith, John Townsend, Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Abby Ryder Fortson

