IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 23 users

Diterbitkan 27 May 2022

Oleh LIN

Ancient Soul (2022)

A Kawa Ijen sulfur miner finds his routine radically altered the moment his wife goes away. He enters then a time loop that transforms his reality as his beliefs move from animism to Islam and capitalism. In a hybridization between ethnofiction and documentary, the film questions the myth of progress and explores the relationship with the otherness in the neocolonial reality of the South Seas .

Alvaro Gurrea

Aris Munandar, Ach. Efendi, Roni Hidayat, Sayu Kholif

tt14132316