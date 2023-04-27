IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 57 users

Diterbitkan 09 June 2016

Oleh mamat

Americana (2016)

An alcoholic film editor puts together the pieces of his movie star sister’s murder.

Zachary Shedd

Kelli Garner, Jack Davenport, Peter Coyote, David Call, Frank Mosley, Lily Luong, Darren Bridgett, Martine Moore, Melinda Meeng, Jennifer Stuckert, Cathy Fithian, Michael Kasin, Asher Lyons, Joshua Schell

tt3662778