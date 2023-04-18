IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 696 users

Diterbitkan 28 October 2004

Oleh mamat

Alone (2004)

Maria is a student at the university of Essen, Germany, living and working in a gray, unpleasant, and anonymous environment. While she has little problem finding someone for a one night stand, she rebuffs her lovers in such a rude way that they actually don’t know what’s going on. But what seems to be a negative attitude at first glance is in fact much worse: Maria is suffering from borderline syndrome, a serious psychotic disease that makes her fail to develop a continuous, reliable personality, from her own perspective as well as from the perspective of those she meets. Then one day, she bumps into Jan, a student who falls in love with her without delay. He’s awaiting a hard time when he has to learn how hard it is to stay loyal and faithful to a person who, in her own words, “has a different world inside of her head” and who feels that “there is something inside of me that eats me up.”

Thomas Durchschlag

Lavinia Wilson, Maximilian Brückner, Richy Müller, Victoria Mayer, Tobias van Dieken, Holger Kunkel, Peter Fieseler, Daniel Drewes

tt0433770