IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 460 users

Diterbitkan 31 January 1992

Oleh mamat

Alan & Naomi (1992)

When Naomi, a young refugee from Nazi-occupied Paris, moves into Alan Silverman’s building in New York, he does his best to avoid her. But despite Naomi’s strange behavior and the language barrier, they slowly develop a deep and touching friendship.

Sterling Van Wagenen

Lukas Haas, Vanessa Zaoui, Michael Gross, Amy Aquino, Kevin Connolly, Zohra Lampert, Victoria Christian, Charlie Dow, Randy Williams, Mary McMillan, Richard K. Olsen, Stacey Moseley, Mark Fincannon, Becky Wyatt, Derek Knott, Brian Button, Jason Andrew O’Malley

tt0103640