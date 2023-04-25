Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Aithe (2003) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
India
Bintang film
Harshavardhan,
Mohit Chadda,
Narsing Yadav,
Pavan Malhotra,
Shashank,
Shivaji Raja,
Sindhu Tolani
Sutradara
Chandra Sekhar Yeleti
IMDb
8.0/
10from
1,505users
Diterbitkan
11 April 2003
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Aithe (2003)
With a price on his head, powerful Mumbai gangster Irfan Khan (Pavan Malhotra) devises a complicated plan to flee the country and hires four unsuspecting accomplices to help him hijack a plane to Kathmandu. His goal is to set up shop abroad and run his Indian crime empire remotely, but as the four assistants realize what he’s up to, it becomes unclear whether Khan’s scheme will get off the ground.
Chandra Sekhar Yeleti
Pavan Malhotra, Mohit Chadda, Sindhu Tolani, Shivaji Raja, Shashank, Harshavardhan, Narsing Yadav
tt0460394