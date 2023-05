IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 2,179 users

Diterbitkan 08 November 1999

Oleh mamat

Agnes Browne (1999)

Set in Dublin in 1967, the story of feisty woman, who along with her seven children, learns to cope with adversity after the unexpected death of her husband.

Anjelica Huston

Anjelica Huston, Marion O’Dwyer, Niall O’Shea, Ciarán Owens, Roxanna Nic Liam, Carl Power, Mark Power, Gareth O’Connor, James Lappin, Ray Winstone, Arno Chevrier, Gerard McSorley, Tom Jones, June Rodgers, Jennifer Gibney

tt0160509