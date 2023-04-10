Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Werewolf in England (2020) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Barrington De La Roche,
Derek Nelson,
Emma Spurgin Hussey,
James Swanton,
Jamie Speak,
Jéssica Alonso,
Joel Rothwell,
Kate Davies-Speak,
Mark McKirdy,
Natalie Martins
Sutradara
Charlie Steeds
IMDb
3.9/
10from
2,171users
Diterbitkan
28 September 2020
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
A Werewolf in England (2020)
In Victorian-Era England, a Parish Councillor and criminal take refuge from a storm, at a remote countryside Inn. Forced to stay the night, they soon uncover a deadly pact between the strange Innkeepers and the flesh-hungry werewolves that inhabit the surrounding woodlands… now, as the werewolves close in, the guests must band together and fight tooth and nail to survive the night!
Charlie Steeds
Reece Connolly, Tim Cartwright, Natalie Martins, Mark McKirdy, Jéssica Alonso, Emma Spurgin Hussey, Barrington De La Roche, Rory Wilton, Derek Nelson, James Swanton, Kate Davies-Speak, Joel Rothwell, Sam Lane, Jamie Speak
tt11924476