IMDb 3.9 / 10 from 2,171 users

Diterbitkan 28 September 2020

Oleh mamat

A Werewolf in England (2020)

In Victorian-Era England, a Parish Councillor and criminal take refuge from a storm, at a remote countryside Inn. Forced to stay the night, they soon uncover a deadly pact between the strange Innkeepers and the flesh-hungry werewolves that inhabit the surrounding woodlands… now, as the werewolves close in, the guests must band together and fight tooth and nail to survive the night!

Charlie Steeds

Reece Connolly, Tim Cartwright, Natalie Martins, Mark McKirdy, Jéssica Alonso, Emma Spurgin Hussey, Barrington De La Roche, Rory Wilton, Derek Nelson, James Swanton, Kate Davies-Speak, Joel Rothwell, Sam Lane, Jamie Speak

tt11924476