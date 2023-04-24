IMDb 6.435 / 10 from 23 users

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023)

After an unexpected break up, a travel executive accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way, she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide and they decide to hijack the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

Steven K. Tsuchida

Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet, Alexa Povah, Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe, Andrew Barth Feldman, Morgan Dudley, Thanh Trúc

