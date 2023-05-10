IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 6,883 users

Diterbitkan 16 November 1983

Oleh mamat

A Nos Amours (1983)

Fifteen-year-old Suzanne seeks refuge from a disintegrating family in a series of impulsive, promiscuous affairs. Her fulsome sexuality further ratchets up the suppressed passions of her narcissistic brother, insecure mother and brooding, authoritarian father.

Maurice Pialat, Florence Quentin, Cyril Collard, Marie-Florence Roncayolo, Christian Argentino

Sandrine Bonnaire, Maurice Pialat, Christophe Odent, Dominique Besnehard, Cyril Collard, Jacques Fieschi, Valérie Schlumberger, Evelyne Ker, Pierre Novion, Tsilka Theodorou, Cyr Boitard, Anne-Marie Nivelle, Anne-Sophie Maillé, Pierre-Loup Rajot, Jean-Paul Camail, Maïté Maillé, Isabelle Prade, Caroline Cibot, Alexis Quentin, Hervé Austen, Alexandre de Dardel, Vanghel Theodorou, Caroline Legendre, Éric Viellard, Tom Stevens, Loïc Ermel, Claude Blachowiak, Nathalie Gureghian, Paul Lugagne, Matthias Sanderson

tt0086650