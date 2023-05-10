Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Nos Amours (1983) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Alexandre de Dardel,
Alexis Quentin,
Anne-Marie Nivelle,
Anne-Sophie Maillé,
Caroline Cibot,
Caroline Legendre,
Christophe Odent,
Claude Blachowiak,
Cyr Boitard,
Cyril Collard
IMDb
7.1/
10from
6,883users
Diterbitkan
16 November 1983
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
A Nos Amours (1983)
Fifteen-year-old Suzanne seeks refuge from a disintegrating family in a series of impulsive, promiscuous affairs. Her fulsome sexuality further ratchets up the suppressed passions of her narcissistic brother, insecure mother and brooding, authoritarian father.
Maurice Pialat, Florence Quentin, Cyril Collard, Marie-Florence Roncayolo, Christian Argentino
Sandrine Bonnaire, Maurice Pialat, Christophe Odent, Dominique Besnehard, Cyril Collard, Jacques Fieschi, Valérie Schlumberger, Evelyne Ker, Pierre Novion, Tsilka Theodorou, Cyr Boitard, Anne-Marie Nivelle, Anne-Sophie Maillé, Pierre-Loup Rajot, Jean-Paul Camail, Maïté Maillé, Isabelle Prade, Caroline Cibot, Alexis Quentin, Hervé Austen, Alexandre de Dardel, Vanghel Theodorou, Caroline Legendre, Éric Viellard, Tom Stevens, Loïc Ermel, Claude Blachowiak, Nathalie Gureghian, Paul Lugagne, Matthias Sanderson
tt0086650