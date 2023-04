IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 244 users

Diterbitkan 20 June 2018

Oleh LIN

A Hole in the Head (2018)

After a particularly embarrassing performance, a struggling Polish actor chooses to quit his acting troupe. In desperation, he returns home, only to find his dying mother has replaced him with a farm hand from a nearby mental institution. Alienated and depressed, he attempts to find his place in the world by driving out his replacement as completely as possible.

Piotr Subbotko

Bartłomiej Topa, Andrzej Szeremeta, Sandra Korzeniak, Ewa Dałkowska, Teresa Marczewska, Zygmunt Malanowicz, Marta Zięba, Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik, Piotr Skiba, Martyna Krzysztofik, Adam Graczyk, Wojciech Ziemiański, Marcin Pempuś, Filip Garbacz, Rafal Garnecki, Agnieszka Roszkowska

tt7036332