IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 167 users

Diterbitkan 08 November 2014

Oleh mamat

A Courtesan with Flowered Skin (2014)

Japan around 1860: popular courtesan Asagiri will be freed soon from her service, yet she cannot imagine any other existence. Until one day at a local festival, Asagiri meets the young artisan Hanjiro by chance – an encounter that changes her destiny. With a strong performance by leading actress Yumi ADACHI and exquisite camerawork and production design, A COURTESAN WITH FLOWERED SKIN succeeds in recalling the golden age of Japanese erotic film.

Keisuke Toyoshima

Yumi Adachi, Yasushi Fuchikami, Ena Koshino, Tomochika, Saki Takaoka, Kanji Tsuda, Yoko Mitsuya, Hanako Takigawa, Ayano Tachibana, Marie Kobayashi

