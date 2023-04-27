IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 155 users

Diterbitkan 16 December 2016

Oleh mamat

10,000 Miles (2016)

Kevin, a young, fearless runner from a rough neighborhood in Taiwan, falls in love with his tough coach Ellie. When Ellie becomes sick and distant, Kevin fights to survive and conquer the famous 10,000 Miles Silk Road Ultramarathon in order to win her heart.

Simon Hung

Sean Huang, Megan Lai, Darren Wang, Jack Noseworthy, Jay Chou

tt4884914