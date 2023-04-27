Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film 10,000 Miles (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
BluRay
Bintang film
Darren Wang,
Jack Noseworthy,
Jay Chou,
Megan Lai,
Sean Huang
Sutradara
Simon Hung
Genre
Drama
IMDb
5.3/
10from
155users
Diterbitkan
16 December 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
10,000 Miles (2016)
Kevin, a young, fearless runner from a rough neighborhood in Taiwan, falls in love with his tough coach Ellie. When Ellie becomes sick and distant, Kevin fights to survive and conquer the famous 10,000 Miles Silk Road Ultramarathon in order to win her heart.
Simon Hung
Sean Huang, Megan Lai, Darren Wang, Jack Noseworthy, Jay Chou
tt4884914