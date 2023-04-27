  1. Home
Nonton Film 10,000 Miles (2016) Subtitle Indonesia

Kualitas

BluRay

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

5.3

/

10

from

155

users

Diterbitkan

16 December 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

10,000 Miles (2016)

Kevin, a young, fearless runner from a rough neighborhood in Taiwan, falls in love with his tough coach Ellie. When Ellie becomes sick and distant, Kevin fights to survive and conquer the famous 10,000 Miles Silk Road Ultramarathon in order to win her heart.
Simon Hung
Sean Huang, Megan Lai, Darren Wang, Jack Noseworthy, Jay Chou

Diterbitkan

April 27, 2023 2:46 pm

Durasi

