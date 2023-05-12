IMDb 4.4 / 10 from 576 users

Diterbitkan 21 October 2009

Oleh mamat

1 Day (2009)

This searing British thriller follows Flash (Dylan Duffus), who’s safeguarding his buddy Angel’s (Yohance Watson) cash until his release from prison. Now Angel is out — and Flash is 100 pounds short. He turns to a lowlife named Evil (Tobias Duncan) for help, the first in a series of mistakes. Now, Flash has more than just Angel hunting him down. Directed by Penny Woolcock (Mischief Night), the film co-stars Ohran Whyte and Chris Wilson

Penny Woolcock

Chris Wilson, Dylan Duffus

