Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Genre

Drama

IMDb

4.4

/

10

from

576

users

Diterbitkan

21 October 2009

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

1 Day (2009)

This searing British thriller follows Flash (Dylan Duffus), who’s safeguarding his buddy Angel’s (Yohance Watson) cash until his release from prison. Now Angel is out — and Flash is 100 pounds short. He turns to a lowlife named Evil (Tobias Duncan) for help, the first in a series of mistakes. Now, Flash has more than just Angel hunting him down. Directed by Penny Woolcock (Mischief Night), the film co-stars Ohran Whyte and Chris Wilson
Penny Woolcock
Chris Wilson, Dylan Duffus

Diterbitkan

Mei 12, 2023 3:18 pm

Durasi

