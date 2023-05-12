Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film 1 Day (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Chris Wilson,
Dylan Duffus
Sutradara
Penny Woolcock
Genre
Drama
IMDb
4.4/
10from
576users
Diterbitkan
21 October 2009
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
1 Day (2009)
This searing British thriller follows Flash (Dylan Duffus), who’s safeguarding his buddy Angel’s (Yohance Watson) cash until his release from prison. Now Angel is out — and Flash is 100 pounds short. He turns to a lowlife named Evil (Tobias Duncan) for help, the first in a series of mistakes. Now, Flash has more than just Angel hunting him down. Directed by Penny Woolcock (Mischief Night), the film co-stars Ohran Whyte and Chris Wilson
Penny Woolcock
Chris Wilson, Dylan Duffus
tt1268158